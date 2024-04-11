Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$25.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

TSE ERO opened at C$28.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9099791 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

