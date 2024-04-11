Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $344.71

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of RACE opened at $419.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $442.80.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
