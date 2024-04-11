Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $5.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPWR

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 53.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. SunPower has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.73.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.