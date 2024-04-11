Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $43.63

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,052.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after buying an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,705,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

