Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $19.88

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $8,475,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.20. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

