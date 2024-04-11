Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $295.82

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $274.40 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $503.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.