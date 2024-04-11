Analyzing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $535.05 million 1.09 $37.09 million $0.75 15.85 Datadog $2.13 billion 19.62 $48.57 million $0.12 1,048.50

Analyst Ratings

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Software Enterprises and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Datadog 0 6 22 0 2.79

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $130.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Datadog.

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.92% 17.33% 9.32% Datadog 2.28% 3.79% 1.90%

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

