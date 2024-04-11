Analyzing Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -87.30% -71.65% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -9.69% -5.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prime Medicine and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 3 6 0 2.67 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 186.50%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine N/A N/A -$198.13 million ($2.17) -2.71 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.32 million ($1.20) -1.88

Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PharmaCyte Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine



Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

