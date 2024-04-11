Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 617.1% in March

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 617.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

