Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,929 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,630,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

