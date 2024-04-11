Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director William H. Carson Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson purchased 3,200 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

