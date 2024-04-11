Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.