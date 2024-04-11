Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

