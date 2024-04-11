Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.12 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 353.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

