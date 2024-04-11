Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

