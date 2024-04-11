Applied Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 7,234 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ APLD opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

