AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $87.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $79.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

