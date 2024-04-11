Applus Services, S.A. (OTCMKTS:APLUF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Applus Services, S.A. (OTCMKTS:APLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLUF opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Applus Services has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $12.34.

Applus Services, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through four segments: Applus+ Energy & Industry, Applus+ Laboratories, Applus+ Automotive, and Applus+ IDIADA. The Applus+ Energy & Industry segment offers non-destructive testing, quality accreditation and control, project management, supplier inspection, and facility inspection and asset certification and integrity services.

