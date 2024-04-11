ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Holdings Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

