ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 281,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after buying an additional 277,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 190,287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

