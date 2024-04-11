ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

