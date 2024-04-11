Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.