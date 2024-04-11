ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $135.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 87.00.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 125.18 on Monday. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 124.28 and a 200-day moving average of 83.61.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

