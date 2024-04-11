Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.8 %

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.