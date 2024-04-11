Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.83 and a one year high of $200.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

