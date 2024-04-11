Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 21,369.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.0987 dividend. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROE. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,148,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000.

