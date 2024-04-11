Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 21,369.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance
Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.0987 dividend. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
