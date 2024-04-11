Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

