Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,916,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,593,423. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

