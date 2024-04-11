Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.53. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $1,629,328.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,342 shares in the company, valued at $92,002,766.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $1,629,328.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,002,766.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

