Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Raised to $11.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

