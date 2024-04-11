B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Down 8.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 205,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,342,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $694.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -71.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

