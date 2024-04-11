B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz Sells 12,510 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

