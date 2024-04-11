B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz Sells 12,510 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30.
Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
