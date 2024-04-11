Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

BIDU stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

