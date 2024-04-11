Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.32. 893,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,074,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $941.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

