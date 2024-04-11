Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.
BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.