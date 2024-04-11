Bank of America Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.80

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$21.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.