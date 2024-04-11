Bank of America Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.19.

TSE:FNV opened at C$166.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$152.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.20. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2207264 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

