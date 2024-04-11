Bank of America Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

HBM opened at C$10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$11.01.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

