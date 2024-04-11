Bank of America Upgrades Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) to “Buy”

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$27.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.75. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.52.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.53. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.