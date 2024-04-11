Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.71

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.71 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 190.94 ($2.42). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 189.48 ($2.40), with a volume of 44,439,060 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BARC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

