Barclays Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 9,960

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £101.50 ($128.46).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 9,685 ($122.58) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a twelve month high of £118.45 ($149.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,905.24, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,634.35.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

