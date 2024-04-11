Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.58% from the company’s previous close.
boohoo group Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of BOO opened at GBX 36.92 ($0.47) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £468.88 million, a PE ratio of -527.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.
About boohoo group
