Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.58% from the company’s previous close.

boohoo group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 36.92 ($0.47) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £468.88 million, a PE ratio of -527.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

