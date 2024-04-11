Barclays Upgrades Halma (LON:HLMA) to “Overweight”

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,650 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,425 ($30.69). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
