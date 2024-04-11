Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

