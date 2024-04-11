Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,694.47). In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,694.47). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($215,221.59). Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
