Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $158.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

