Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $39.98

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $38.51. Belite Bio shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 9,145 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of -1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

