BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.84) to GBX 2,100 ($26.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.03) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.03) to GBX 2,520 ($31.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,320 ($29.36).

BHP opened at GBX 2,373 ($30.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,300.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,390.07. The stock has a market cap of £120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,063.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

