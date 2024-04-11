BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,022,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,615,898 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

