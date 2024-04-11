Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 428 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

